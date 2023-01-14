.

By Jacob Ajom

The January transfer window is on and there have been lots of movement of players, a lot of deals and ongoing negotiations involving clubs, managers and players. Indeed, it has been a very busy period for agents and scouts, especially in the Premier League where there have been exciting arrivals and departures. It has been breathtaking.

However, that has not been the case with Nigeria internationals plying their trades in Europe. Except for Terem Moffi who has been attracting interests from clubs in the top European leagues including the Liga, Bundesliga and the English Premier League, the transfer market has been relatively quiet for Nigerian stars.

Moffi who plays for Lorient, a Ligue 1 side in France has been in sizzling form, banging in goals at will. In the midweek fixture, he scored his 11th goal of the season in Lorient’s 2-2 draw with Monaco to go level with Neymar who has managed as many strikes this term, so far. The striker is now in third place among Ligue 1’s leading goal scorers, two goals behind France’s Kylian Mbappé.

Premier League clubs like Southampton, Beighton, Crystal Palace are after the prolific scorer’s signature.

The powerful FC Lorient striker’s performances are reportedly being closely watched by Bundesliga club Borussia Mönchengladbach, according to other sources.

Terem Moffi’s name has been added to the shortlist of players the German club is considering replacing Marcus Thuram, whose contract expires at the conclusion of the current campaign. It is yet to be seen if any club would take the bold step of going for his services by way of a solid bid. For now, it has all been rumours.

Another Super Eagle who has been on the lips of football managers and some club officials is Victor Osimhen of Chelsea of Napoli.

Manchester United have been long-standing admirers of lanky Nigeria forward but have been restrained from making any move because of the 100 million euros asking price Napoli placed on him.

Apart from these two Nigeria internationals, the rest have been relatively quiet.

One Super Eagle star whose form has remained constant is Paul Onuachu. For a player who has been

top scorer in the Belgium League for two consecutive seasons not to have a solid suitor speaks volumes of his manager. Onuachu’s quality is high and deserves a better deal than where he plays today.

Meanwhile, Serbian SuperLiga champions Red Star Belgrade have announced that Super Eagles striker Peter Olayinka has signed a preliminary contract with the club.

Olayinka will officially join the 1991 European champions on July 1, 2023, after the expiration of his contract with Slavia Prague.

Comparatively, the transfer window has not witnessed any major move for any Nigerian star. This has partly been attributed to Nigeria’s absence from the 2022 Qatar World Cup which would have been a good selling point for Nigerian stars. It is evident that those players who were in Qatar had their market values enhanced due to their performance at the Mundial.

Players like Enzo Fernandez of Argentina, Portugal’s Joao Felix, Gakpo from The Netherlands, among others are hot in the transfer market. Apart from Enzo who is still locked in negotiations with his club Benfica Felix and Gakpo are already in the Premier League with Chelsea and Liverpool respectively.

It is however still too early in the day to dismiss the chances of Nigeria professionals broad.