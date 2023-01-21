By Dayo Johnson, Akure

For alleged depression and financial constraints, a 300 level student of the Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA, in Ondo state, Olona Joseph Oluwapelumi, has reportedly committed suicide.

Olona was said to have committed suicide in his off campus lodge, located Aule area, in the state capital.

Vanguard gathered that the department of industrial design student hanged himself .

His friends who visited his room yesterday morning discovered it was locked and after several telephone calls without response, the door was broken.

They later discovered his hanging body after they gained entrance to the room.

Report said that the buckets with which he aided the act was discovered in the room.

Some of his friends told newsmen that the deceased Facebook page contained post on suicidal thoughts.

They added that several of his posts also contained messages seeking financial help to enable him run his business.

According to them he posted on his facebook page on October 8th that ” Suicide kinda answers all, it’s the only thing that listens and trusts You when You left all to your self

“Good night and Good bye”

However, the leadership of the Students union, in statement signed by the President of the Student union, Jesunifemi Asoore, said “It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you of the death of our colleague and friend, Olona Joseph Oluwapelumi. popular known as Tart Angle. who passed away on Sat 21 st Jan 2023.

“According to the report, His death was confirmed in the early hour of Saturday 21 st of January 2023. The deceased, identified as Olona Joseph a 300 level student from the department of Industrial Design was reported to have committed suicide by hanging himself in the early hour of today.

“I know we are all saddened by his death and we’re sending our condolences to his family and friends

“Death can be difficult for us to understand, especially when it is sudden. Many of us may be confronted with a variety of emotions. which might include shock, sadness. and confusion.

“We want to assure you that we, the Students Union, care about you and the feelings you may be experiencing.

The state police image maker, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the death of the student and said the incident was reported to the police.

Odunlami said ” His body had been taken to the morgue and investigation has started to unravel the reasons behind his action, but it was a case of suicide.”

The university authority was yet to make an official statement as at last night