By Ike Uchechukwu CALABAR

The Traditional Rulers in Yala LGA of Cross River state have appealed to the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic party PDP to save them from further embarrassment as the state was on a continuous spiral slope.

The Monarch’s who spoke differently during the interface with the PDP Governorship candidate, Sen. Sandy Onor at Palace of the Paramount Ruler of Yala , in Okuku said since the exit of Duke the state has experienced serious decline.

The Paramount Ruler of Yala, HRM Amb Ogamode Clement Onah Ipule who lauded former governor’s Duke and Imoke said it was unfortunate that people who don’t want anything good for the state were struggling to them backward.

, During the time of governor Duke his tourism drive and achievements were top notch, but people who don’t anything good for us said we should move backwards.

“Plan how to move us to national limelight.You are already there and I pray that Duke and his team come back, Please look into our road and stipends,he appealed.

On his part , the Clan Head of Okuku , HRH Ipule Odaji expressed disappointment stressing that the 22, 000 Clan head receive and 7,500 received by village head was laughable.

“Please save us form this embarrassment.Look into the problems of traditional rulers. Since Duke left office, Cross River has gone down. Since then our state has gone down. Baby states have overtaken us, we dont want politicians that would come and give us fake promises anymore

Responding, Sen. Sandy Onor the state ran into a big mistake and Instead of going forward , the state was going backwards adding that when God gives one power he or she must show character and intergrity at all times.

Onor said :” When God gives you power, show character and integrity. We ran into a big mistake instead of going forward we are returning back.

“We drove in a hail of dust to your palace. There has been stagnation and decay in our state. There is no real development, real development ended with PDP.

“We have tasted APC and now nobody would tell you that APC is an expired drugs.They are rudderless.

“We come here with renewed hope that things would get better. We came with a commitment that we would do well for the generality of our people. So we shall tell you the truth always. We would show respect for our people. We are experienced enough to give you quality leadership because I understand the way government functions.

“So at this time of our history, we said let the best take it. A government that would sit down with the people and think of how to move the state forward is what we need because currently, we have a merciless government that is populated by bad people. We need to take back our state,” Onor decried.