By Chancel Sunday

A prominent chief and former traditional ruler of Bulou-Ndoro community, Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, Chief Segi Coniel, has lauded ex-Niger Delta warlord, Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, a.k.a, Tompolo, for involving all communities in the region in the pipeline security contract awarded him by the federal government.

Chief Segi, lauding the ex-leader of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta, MEND, yesterday, noted that the gesture and disposition of Tompolo regarding the contract awarded him had portrayed him the true identify of an Ijaw man.

He said: “First, I want to wholeheartedly thank Tompolo for the good work that he is doing for the Niger Delta region and the nation at large. As far as I’m concerned, Tompolo has done well in involving all communities in the pipeline security contract by engaging them in the security job.

“The job slots he has distributed to various communities in the region to give a sense of belonging to everyone regarding the contract is a wise and commendable decision.

“As a traditional Chief, I want to urge him to continue to work with this spirit of oneness and sincerity with his people, as he has displayed. I also pray that God should continue to give him the strength, wisdom and longevity to serve humanity”.