Arnault Danjuma

By Biodun Busari

English Premier League club, Tottenham are planning to make a late move for Villareal forward, Arnault Danjuma before the end of the January transfer window.

Danjuma had been set to join Everton on loan from Villarreal on Tuesday as sacked coach Frank Lampard played a key role in the deal,

However, Sky Sports said on Wednesday that Danjuma is now traveling to London to hold talks with Tottenham.

The report said that Danjuma would join boss-less Everton on Tuesday.

The move was still expected to go through despite the sacking of Lampard, who played a key role in the deal.

The Netherlands international is now traveling to London to hold talks with Spurs, and the club have scheduled a medical for Tuesday evening.

The 25-year-old had decided to join Everton despite there being more lucrative offers and interest elsewhere.

He was aware of the challenge facing the club in the Premier League amid off-field chaos but wanted to test himself and take risks.

The deal with Everton was set to be a straight loan until the end of the season with no option or obligation to buy.