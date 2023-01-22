‘Bintinlaye’ crooner, Oguntayo Oluwatosin, otherwise known as Tosin Music, on Friday, January 20, 2023, treated his fans to an evening of awesome songs.

The lyricist, who’s a renowned music power house in Nigeria, graced the ‘Bogobiri Open Mic Night’, where he performed his critically-acclaimed song, ‘Bintinlaye’, ‘Gold’, and a cover of Jon Bellion’s ‘All Time Low’.

“It is a dream come-through for me to be headlining a show like this, and thinking about everything that has happened today, I’m really overwhelmed. The turn-out is mind-blowing for me, the reactions to my performance was really fulfilling to me as well. I’m happy,” Tosin Music said, as he expressed gratitude to the show organisers, Attention Media.

The music star, in the course of his performance, hinted that he is here to stay in the Nigerian music landscape m, as he is already looking forward to working with a long list of A-list artistes home and abroad, including Burna Boy, Seal, Tems, and Ed Sheeran.

Prompted on what is in store for his fans as the year progresses, Tosin Music said: “Definitely more music and probably visuals too, but in the meantime, continue to stream Bintinlaye. You should as well watch out for more show performances from me. We’re taking over.”