UK based Nigerian singer, songwriter, Oluwatoyin Oyekan, who goes by stage name, Tohyeen has released the music video for her latest song titled “Glory On My Way”. The song which was originally released in September 2022, features fast rising gospel artiste, Tobi Jeff Richards.

The music video isn’t just another visual but a beautifully crafted work of art, a must watch for all lovers of contemporary music. Tohyeen whose music genre revolves around soul, rock and high praise, is also a worship leader and was part of the Rock Cathedral Gospel Choir of The House on the Rock Church Lagos, from 2009 till 2019. She also served as a background vocalist for notable artists; late Sammie Okposo, Nikky Laoye, Onos Ariyo, Eno Michaels, Gloria Brymah, Segun Obe, among others.

She made her debuted in early 2019 with the single titled ‘Brand New Day’ which was later remixed, reproduced and distributed in 2020, followed by the visual streaming on her YouTube and Vevo Channels. Over the last few years, Tohyeen has worked with outstanding music producers like Temidayo Idowu (known as Skytimz) and Nelson Jason, and has had collaborations with Gospel artistes such as the “Eze Ebube” Crooner, Neon Adejo, in the song titled “No One Like You” in 2019, which was followed by a classic music video later released in 2020. Other songs in her repertoire include “Going higher”, “I can carry on”, “Jesus at Christmas”, “Oh holy night”, “I see you”.

The gospel soul R&B song, ‘Glory on my way’, explores the restlessness of man lost in the maze of hopelessness, darkness and confusion, with God’s glory being able to bring light, and turn things around for the best.

According to Tohyeen “The world has embraced darkness and confusion long enough. Now is the time for all God’s children to seek the glory of God. As we embrace a new year, what the world needs is God’s glory. His glory gives light, direction, instruction, purpose and fulfilment.

“Glory on my way ft. Tobi Jeff Richards describes how desperately every child of God should pant after the glory of God’s presence. The music video which was brilliantly directed by Adeyinka Oyekan of Image Crystalia and premiered on YouTube on January 13th 2023, will no doubt strengthen the hearts of many”

Tohyeen is a nominee of the Gospel Act award 2021 organized by The Icons Award Nigeria, nominee in the best gospel praise song, the gospel song of the year and the best gospel collaboration song at the Rhema Awards Global 2021 powered by the Maranatha global Revival Networks, USA. Her songs are widely distributed on all digital music channels globally such as iTunes, Spotify, Audiomack, Boom play, Deezer, Google music. Glory On My Way is indeed phenomenal.