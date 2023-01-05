We’ve been borrowing to fund petrol subsidy — Finance Minister; FG inaugurates NDDC governing board are top stories published across all major newspapers in Nigeria today, January 5, 2023.

In ‘Today in the News’, a newspaper review show on Vanguard Online TV, Damilola Ogunsakin, the anchor, reviewed major headlines published across major newspapers in Nigeria.

We’ve been borrowing to fund petrol subsidy — Finance Minister

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, said yesterday that the Federal Government was borrowing money to fund petrol subsidies, insisting that the subsidy regime had become totally unsustainable.

Ahmed, who disclosed this at the public presentation of details of the 2023 budget in Abuja, stated: “Fuel subsidy cost was a very high one; We have been funding it from borrowing.”

FG inaugurates NDDC governing board

The federal government, on Wednesday, inaugurated the governing board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The agency had been without a board for nearly four years.

No new COVID-19 variants in Nigeria – NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said the COVID-19 Omicron sub-lineages partly responsible for the current increase in COVID-19 cases in China, the United States, and the United Kingdom have not yet been detected in Nigeria.

The NCDC made this disclosure on Wednesday in an update on COVID-19 genomic surveillance signed by its Director General, Dr Ifedayo Adetifa.