January 17, 2023.

Alleged graft, treason: Tinubu, Atiku seek each other’s arrest, disqualification

The intrigues trailing the race for the presidency assumed a dangerous twist, yesterday, as the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; and his Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, counterpart, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, called for the arrest and disqualification of each other over allegations of graft.

Tinubu threw the first punch when he asked security agencies in the country to invite, arrest, interrogate and prosecute Alhaji Atiku Abubakar over what he described as #AtikuGate.

Lingering fuel scarcity, shameful — NECA, MAN, NACCIMA, others

Members of the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria, OPSN, have described the lingering fuel scarcity in Nigeria as a shame, saying a situation where a subsidised product of N165 a liter was being sold at between N300 and N650 per litre across the nation, was

unacceptable.

The members include Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, NECA, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, National Association for Small & Medium Enterprise, NASME, National Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mines & Agriculture, NACCIMA, and National Association of Small Scale Industrialist, NASSI.

We didn’t invade CBN — DSS

The Department of State Services denied invading the premises of the Central Bank of Nigeria on Monday.

The DSS described reports making the rounds that its operatives went into the apex bank to arrest the CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, who returned to the country earlier in the day, as false and unverified by some media outlets.