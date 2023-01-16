Security operatives rescue 12 Edo train kidnap victims, 2 still held; Petrol: Bandits kill Catholic priest, burn corpse in Niger are top stories published across all major newspapers in Nigeria today, January 16, 2023.

Security operatives rescue 12 Edo train kidnap victims, 2 still held

AFTER spending one week in kidnappers’ den, the Edo State government said twelve victims of the Igueben train kidnap in Edo state were Saturday night rescued by a Special Force made of men from the Army, Police, DSS, local vigilante, hunters and other security agencies.

Speaking to journalists shortly after visiting the victims at the Police Cottage Hospital in Benin City, Governor Godwin Obaseki also berated the authorities of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) for not providing enough security in their facilities after the Kaduna train kidnap last year even as he threatened to sanction traditional rulers in the area who are still giving their lands to herdsmen for grazing.

Bandits kill Catholic priest, burn corpse in Niger

The Reverend Father of St. Peters and Catholic Church in Kafin Koro, Paikoro local government of Niger state has been killed by bandits and his corpse burnt into ashes in his room.

Similarly, his colleague, Father Collins was also shot by the bandits while trying to escape.

OPS bemoans rising costs, list pain points

Amidst sustained pressure on the operating environment the Organised Private Sector, OPS, have listed about fourteen areas of

concerns the outgoing regime is leaving behind which they said will plague businesses this year.

Meanwhile, industry analysts have indicated that those pain points would linger into 2024 before whatever policy change to be introduced by the incoming regime would begin to have any effect.