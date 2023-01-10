Polls may be postponed, cancelled – INEC; Edo Train Kidnap: Six victims rescued, says govt. are top stories published across all major newspapers in Nigeria today, January 10, 2023.

In ‘Today in the News’, a newspaper review show on Vanguard Online TV, Precious Chukwudi, the anchor, reviewed major headlines published across major newspapers in Nigeria.

Polls may be postponed, cancelled – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has lamented the growing wave of election-related insecurity across the country, expressing fears that the trend, if not checked, could lead to the cancellation or postponement of the forthcoming general polls.

Noting that the development could hinder the declaration of election results and precipitate a constitutional crisis, the electoral umpire called for concerted efforts to stem the tide of violence.

Edo Train Kidnap: Six victims rescued, says govt.

Edo State government said yesterday that at least six victims of Igueben train station attack have been rescued by a combined team

of security operatives and others.

The rescue efforts came on a day some residents of the town explained how the kidnappers stormed the station and selected their victims from those caught in the web of the sttack

Cash Withdrawal: Long queues in banks as implementation commences

THE new cash withdrawal limits of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN commenced yesterday, prompting long queues in banking halls for electronic transfer and online banking services by customers.

The CBN had on December 6, announced new cash withdrawal limits of N20,000 per day and N100,000 per week for individuals and N100,000 and N500,000 for corporates, with January 11, 2023 as commencement date.