PDP begins court process to disqualify Tinubu

The Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has commenced court proceedings to disqualify the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, over criminal conviction and sentencing by a court of competent jurisdiction in the United States over trafficking in narcotics.

However, APC PCC immediately countered the PDP, saying the party did not only lack originality but was also a copycat.

Floods leave 2.4m displaced, 662 lives lost

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, said, yesterday, that flood disasters, in 2022, left over 2.4 million persons displaced and 662 dead.

Director-General, NEMA, Mustapha Ahmed, who disclosed this during a one-week strategic executive seminar for NEMA staff and wider Nigerian Emergency Management stakeholders, in Abuja, also revealed that 3,174 persons suffered injuries, due to flooding incidents in some parts of the country, last year.

Airlines count loses, passengers stranded, as aviation workers suspend strike

Operators of domestic and international airlines are still counting their loses from yesterday’s strike by workers of Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc., NAHCo.

The development, which lasted for 14 hours, led to massive flight disruption nationwide, as the workers suspended operations over non-payment of their salaries.