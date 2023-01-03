Obi’s Endorsement: Presidency attacks Obasanjo; 2023: Blame your boss for backing someone else, Wike tells Atiku are top stories published across all major newspapers in Nigeria today, January 3, 2023.

The presidency yesterday attacked former president Olusegun Obasanjo over the latter’s New Year open letter where he openly endorsed the presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi for the February 25 election.

Obasanjo had in the letter, told Nigerian youths that the forthcoming election was their turn to take their destiny in their hands by voting for Mr. Obi, and made scathing remarks against the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

2023: Blame your boss for backing someone else, Wike tells Atiku

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has insisted that the G-5 consensus governors are not the problem of the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking during the Flags-Off Construction of Akpabu-Odido and Ekpeda Roads in Rivers State on Monday, he said: “Nigerians know those who opposed the zoning of party chairman first. I was one of those who said that the zoning of the Party chairman should go to the North because I believed that the presidency should go to the South.

Underage persons attempting to vote will be arrested – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said underage voters and parents of all ineligible voters will be arrested for aiding and abetting electoral fraud in the 2023 general elections.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, sounded the warning while featuring on a Television programme, ‘Sunrise Daily’.