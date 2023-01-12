BRAIN DRAIN: Nigeria loses over 1,800 doctors, healthcare workers in December 2022 — NMA; Train attack: 20, not 31 people, kidnapped, says Edo govt are top stories published across all major newspapers in Nigeria today, January 12, 2023.

In ‘Today in the News’, a newspaper review show on Vanguard Online TV, Precious Chukwudi, the anchor, reviewed major headlines published across major newspapers in Nigeria.

BRAIN DRAIN: Nigeria loses over 1,800 doctors, healthcare workers in December 2022 — NMA

The Nigerian MedicalAssociation, NMA, Wednesday called on the federal and all state governments to declare a state of emergency on the health sector to address the issue of brain drain among medical doctors, saying that there is pull and push syndrome that is affecting doctors and other healthcare workers leaving the country.

The Chairman, NMA Lagos Branch, Dr. Benjamin Olowojebutu, said that the menace of brain drain has been killing the country’s health sector, revealing that in December of 2022, more than 1,800 healthcare workers left the country for greener pasture.

Train attack: 20, not 31 people, kidnapped, says Edo govt

Edo State government, yesterday, said 20 people were kidnapped contrary to earlier reports of 31 people being kidnapped, in the Ekehen, Igueben Local Government area railway station attack, last Saturday.

It was also revealed that seven of those kidnapped have been rescued.

Polls: 93.47m voters to participate —INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared its determination to proceed with the conduct of the February/March general elections, two days after it expressed fears about the wave of general insecurity across the country.

INEC had lamented, on Monday, that if not tamed, the ugly trend of pre-election violence could precipitate a constitutional crisis by way of the forced cancellation of election results or outright postponement of polls.