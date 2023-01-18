Muslim-Muslim: Atiku, Dogara, Peter Obi attack APC’s same-faith ticket afresh; CHATHAM HOUSE: INEC ‘ll hold polls despite attacks on facilities, 791 law suits — Yakubu are top stories published across all major newspapers in Nigeria today, January 18, 2023.

In ‘Today in the News’, a newspaper review show on Vanguard Online TV, Damilola Ogunsakin, the anchor, reviewed major headlines published across major newspapers in Nigeria.

Muslim-Muslim: Atiku, Dogara, Peter Obi attack APC’s same-faith ticket afresh

The presidential candidates of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; and Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi; yesterday clashed over the same-faith ticket.

While Atiku and Obi’s campaigns opposed the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC, describing it as divisive and a disaster, the APC countered that the track records of its candidates and the solution-driven and all-inclusive progressive programmes they have for Nigerians would prevail. APC added that given the manner Atiku snatched the PDP ticket, contrary to the North-South power-sharing arrangement, he was the divider of Nigeria.

CHATHAM HOUSE: INEC ‘ll hold polls despite attacks on facilities, 791 law suits — Yakubu

Eight days to the February/March general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, yesterday, restated its readiness to conduct the polls in spite of attacks on its facilities and 791 court cases.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this yesterday in a paper he delivered at Chatham House, London.