MKO Abiola was denied presidency because of ‘Bad Belle’ – Obasanjo; Gradual removal of petrol subsidy starts April —FG are top stories published across all major newspapers in Nigeria today, January 19, 2023.

In ‘Today in the News’, a newspaper review show on Vanguard Online TV, Damilola Ogunsakin, the anchor, reviewed major headlines published across major newspapers in Nigeria.

MKO Abiola was denied presidency because of ‘Bad Belle’ – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Wednesday said the late philanthropist, Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola was denied presidency in Nigeria because of “bad belle,” which simply translates as envy or bad blood.

Obasanjo stated this while speaking at the Centenary Celebrations of Baptist Boys’ High School (BBHS) in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Gradual removal of petrol subsidy starts April — FG

The Federal Government may begin a gradual removal of the petrol subsidy from April 2023, about three months ahead of the initial plan to effect a complete stop to the expenditure head.

Mrs Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, who dropped this hint on Tuesday during an interview with ARISE TV on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, also said the subsidy removal appears to be the position of all contestants to the leadership of the country in their political campaigns for next month’s general elections.

Nigeria’s next president should come from S-East – FG

THE National Christian Elders Forum, NCEF, has said the South East zone of the country should produce the next president in next month’s general elections in the interest of equity, justice and peace.

It also warned against inflammatory statements by the political class and religious leaders, especialy in the north, as the campaigns for the elections hot up, saying such statements were capable of threatening the corporate existence of the nation.