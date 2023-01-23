NEW PRICE: Major marketers adjust meter, sell at N185 per litre; CBN, banks in battle of wits over new Naira notes are top stories published across all major newspapers in Nigeria today, January 23, 2023.

NEW PRICE: Major marketers adjust meter, sell at N185 per litre

MAJOR oil marketers, yesterday, adjusted the price of petrol to N185 per litre, from N169 per litre, in all parts of Nigeria.

Despite the expectation that the new price would encourage supplyto ease out shortage, checks by Vanguard indicated that there were long queues at the outlets of the major marketers that had limited stocks of the product, while those without the product simply shut their gates against customers.

CBN, banks in battle of wits over new Naira notes

WITH five weeks gone into the period of transition from old to new Naira notes and just barely one week to the deadline for acceptance of the old notes as legal tender, the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and the commercial banks appear to be at logger heads over the circulation of the new notes.

Financial Vanguard, in a working visits to several branches of commercial banks in Lagos and Abuja last weekend discovered that the banks were struggling to comply with a CBN directive mandating them to stop dispensing old notes and ensure that all their Automatic Teller Machines, ATMs, are adequately loaded with the new notes.

Hurdles persist in collection of PVCs

THE collection of the Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs at the wards ended yesterday with bottlenecks experienced in some centres leading to calls by some stakeholders for the extension of the exercise.

From today, according to the schedule of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, those who are yet to pick up their voter’s cards will have to go to the local government headquarters to do so and they have up till January 29 to collect the cards.