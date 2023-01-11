Fear not, elections’ ll hold — FG; Group raises alarm over denial of access to PVC collection are top stories published across all major newspapers in Nigeria today, January 11, 2023.

In ‘Today in the News’, a newspaper review show on Vanguard Online TV, Precious Chukwudi, the anchor, reviewed major headlines published across major newspapers in Nigeria.

Fear not, elections’ ll hold — FG

The Federal Government assured yesterday that the general elections will hold as scheduled next month.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, gave the assurance at the 17th edition of President Muhammadu Buhari’s scorecard series from 2015-2023 in Abuja.

Group raises alarm over denial of access to PVC collection

An interfaith group on Tuesday raised the alarm over the alleged deliberate denial of access to the electorate to collect their Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs based on ethnic or partisan considerations.

The group said such deliberate action is an indication of manipulations to disenfranchise citizens that registered for the exercise.