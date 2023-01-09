Edo train kidnap: Terrorists struck because there’s no security in station —Witnesses; Trial of Boko Haram suspects in detention to resume March — FG are top stories published across all major newspapers in Nigeria today, January 6, 2023.

The Federal Government has perfected plans to commence the second phase of the prosecution of Boko Haram suspects currently being held in a military facility at Kainji, Niger State.

The Solicitor-General of the Federation, SGF, and Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Justice, Mrs Beatrice Jedy-Agba, who made the disclosure to newsmen on Sunday, said the planned trial of the detained terror suspects would resume in March.

Eyewitnesses said yesterday that the kidnappers that attacked a sub-station of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC in Igueben, Edo State and abducted over 30 passengers and staff on Saturday, struck because the train station was not protected by security men.

This came as Edo State Government confirmed that at least one of the kidnappers had been arrested by security men and hunters in the area.