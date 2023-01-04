Clark, Ortom endorse Peter Obi; FG risks paying N1.8trn interest on N23.7trn loan are top stories published across all major newspapers in Nigeria today, January 4, 2023.

In ‘Today in the News’, a newspaper review show on Vanguard Online TV, Damilola Ogunsakin, the anchor, reviewed major headlines published across major newspapers in Nigeria.

Clark, Ortom endorse Peter Obi

Former Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark, and Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, have endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi, for next month’s election.

Coming two days after former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s endorsement of Obi, the elder statesman said with the former Anambra State governor as president, the country would be more united.

FG risks paying N1.8trn interest on N23.7trn loan

President Muhammadu Buhari said yesterday it would cost the federal government N1.8 trillion in interest, if the National Assembly failed to approve N23.7 trillion in extra-budgetary spending.

The President also said his government had made adequate provisions in the 2023 budget for the successful conduct of the forthcoming general elections and the transition programme.

COVID-19: Travel restrictions didn’t have public health benefits — NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has said recent experiences in the country with the arrival of the COVID-19 omicron variants showed that travel restrictions did not have any public health benefits but were disruptive for persons and businesses.

Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, Director-General, NCDC, said this on his official Twitter handle while addressing Nigerians who raised concern over the rising COVID-19 cases in China, the UK, U.S.A and other countries.