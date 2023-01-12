By Dickson Omobola

Executive Vice Chairman of Regus Nigeria, Mr. Ayo Akinmade, on Wednesday, reaffirmed the commitment of the brand to continue to deliver pleasant office spaces to customers.

He made this known at the unveiling and inauguration of its newest space at Gbagada Industrial Scheme, Lagos.

He said: “In 60 days’ time, we will double this space. Currently, we are on the ground floor, we are going to take the third floor. We believe that by December 2023 both floors should be 80% occupied. If there is oversubscription, we have the capability to take more. For the rest of this year, our plans are to do four more.

“We have a view for three locations in Lagos and one in Abuja that are in the works. This centre is different in Lagos because it is in a campus, a location that has all kinds of business within.

“We have a location in Port Harcourt that is also in a campus, but in Lagos, this is different. We believe that it will actually enhance our business. People are coming in all the time for events and all.

“At Regus, there is a hybrid thing that we have, this idea that people can work where they want to work and how they want to work, and that means sometimes, they may work at home or in an office, which is why we keep stressing this idea that if you have the Regus application and you click on it, it will give you the nearest location in which we are.

“If you are signed up, even to membership, you will be able to go to those places and work. Sometimes, it could be because of traffic that you can’t get to work. With us, you can quickly get a professional place to work or for instance, you are stuck in Abuja where you go for a presentation, and they ask that you change certain things and you came from Lagos, you need a place to quickly amend certain things. What we see is that covid has changed how people think they should work. Before covid, everybody believed you have to come to the office to work. If you are not in the office, they think you are not working.

“There is a long term mental health issue with being isolated and just working by yourself at home. What we are then doing to end that is to create more places that would be closer to people to enable them to be more productive, especially those who live far away from their places of work.

“People who are on the mainland can work from Ikeja, some of them that are near Abraham Adeanya can work from Circle Mall and everything is still connected. They will become more productive because they are not spending three hours going from Ikorodu to their office. They can come to a Regus space nearest to them and still be in an office environment.

“There is flexibility to increase the size, there is flexibility to reduce the spend but we want to keep people to their commitment.”