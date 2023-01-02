By John Alechenu

-The Special Assistant, Public Communication to the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, has said the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu is being haunted by his alleged treacherous political past in his desperation for power,” Shaibu said this in Abuja, yesterday.

He explained that the belated denial of an alleged meeting/ agreement with the Governor Nyesom Wike led G-5 PDP Governors to trade off APC candidates in exchange for their support “is a barefaced lie” told to pacify those whose positions are being traded off.

He alleged that Tinubu in his desperation for power, was prepared to throw his party under the bus in the five PDP states.

Shaibu said, “This desperation was brought to the fore in 2011 when Tinubu removed the rug from under Nuhu Ribadu of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and made a deal with the Federal Government to ensure that President Goodluck Jonathan wins.

“This time round, Atiku’s aide said: “Apparently miffed by the reactions that have trailed his ignoble meeting with the G-5 Governors, Tinubu, told a barefaced lie by denying ever meeting the governors in London.

“Incidentally, Governor Nyesom Wike, who is known for his bravado, had failed to deny ever meeting with Tinubu, saying instead that “They said we had a meeting with so and so. What is your problem?

“I make bold to state that if the G-5 never met with Tinubu, Wike would have been the one to deny it.

“Curiously, while the news of the meeting, which was reported by several credible media houses was trending, two spokesmen for the APC Presidential campaign, Festus Keyamo and Femi Fani-Kayode, took to social media to celebrate the support Tinubu would be getting from the G-5.”