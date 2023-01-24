•He’ll enthrone true federalism, says group

By Dayo Johnson & Innocent Anaba

GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, yesterday, assured Nigerians that the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will fulfil all his electoral promises when he gets elected as president.

Akeredolu, while speaking at a campaign rally, held at Methodist Primary School, Okitipupa area of Ondo State, said: “Our party parades the best candidates, from Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, and other candidates across this state.”

The governor said: “Tinubu has track records and experience to lead the country.

“Only candidates of the APC can deliver good governance to the people of the State and the country at large.”

Besides, he urged the people of the southern senatorial district of the state to vote for APC candidates in the forthcoming general elections.”

Meanwhile, a socio-political organisation, Social Rehabilitation Gruppe, SRG, has described Tinubu as the only candidate that can enthrone true federalism in Nigeria and assuage ethnic ill feelings.

SRG’s National Coordinator and Convener, Dr Marindoti Oludare, in a chat with newsmen, shortly after the inaugural meeting of the group in Lagos, described Tinubu as a public administrator par excellence and a goal-getter.

Oludare said: “A case in point is the issue of our upcoming presidential election. SRG is supporting Asiwaju Tinubu, but he is the most assailed candidate on the trail. They vilify him, they assassinate his character, and they make a mockery of him just because he is trying to make their lives better.

“When he started fighting for state policing, we said he just wanted to take charge of the force so he could use it at will against his political opponents.

“I often say, we don’t have to invent a solution to Nigeria’s problems, however, Nigeria always finds a way to invent problems for her solutions.

“Asiwaju has been advocating the solutions to Nigeria’s problems for years but we have persistently behaved like the cavemen in Plato’s allegory.”

Tinubu as Lagos State governor clamoured for true federalism, and it thus falls in line that if he is elected President, he won’t deviate from that belief, thus helping to assuage ill-feelings among di else Nigeria’s ethnic group.”