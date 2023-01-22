.

Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, Wife of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Sen. Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has said that her husband will give special consideration for youths, women and persons with disabilities.

Tinubu stated this on Sunday in Jos at a town-hall meeting, organized by the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Special Duties Directorate, to interact with stakeholders, especially ethnic nationalities in northern Nigeria.

Tinubu reassured women and youths that they would have a place of pride in the administration.

She said that they have been holding town-hall meetings to hear the views of Nigerians and what you really want from his administration.

“Manifesto of Tinubu/Shettima ticket has guaranteed you a lot for the youth. I want to assure you that you will not regret.

“You may think that because you are a youth, you don’t have anything to offer but there are lots of young people doing great things in their lives.

“We need your expertise. We need your knowledge to drive this country because you have technology at your fingertips,” she stated.

Tinubu advised youths to shun violence and engage in useful ventures adding that her husband has a large listening capacity to address their concerns if elected.

According to her, as former first lady of Lagos State, she worked closely with youths and women.

“And I believe that if you teach a woman how to fish, she will feed a family and make sure that there’s food on the table all the time.

“We will be there with you all through and I came in here to reassure you that we will not take your votes for granted,” she added.

Gov. Simon Lalong, in his remarks, said that Tinubu is the best among all the candidates vying to become Nigeria’s President.

Lalong, who is the Director General, APC PCC, said that Tinubu proved his capacity to lead Nigeria beyond reasonable doubt when he governed Lagos State.

The governor stated that Tinubu/Shettimma took care of the nation’s diversities.

Sen. Grace Bent, National Director, PCC Special Duties Directorate, described the town-hall meeting as a huge success.

According to Bent, APC remains the party to beat as it has shown its capacity to tackle the nation’s challenges.

“The time is ripe for a personality like Ahmed Tinubu to be at the helm of affairs for Nigerians to see the difference for themselves,” she added.

Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rep. Ahmed Wase, described Tinubu as a detribalised Nigerian who values merit over other considerations.

Wase said that Tinubu demonstrated that he is true nationalist when he was Lagos governor when he appointed Nigerians from different states, tribes and religions to work with him.

The Deputy speaker told the gathering that Tinubu’s unique approach to leadership made Lagos state what it is today, the envy of other states.