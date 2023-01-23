Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state and the APC state chairman, Ade Adetimehin, presenting the partys flag to the Ilaje/ Ese Odo House of Reps candidate, Hon Donald Ojogo at the partys rally in Okitipupa.

— We parades best candidates in Ondo, vote for them

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has assured Nigerians that the All Progressive Congress Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will fulfil all his electoral promises.

Akeredolu, while speaking at a campaign rally held at Methodist Primary School, Okitipupa, area of Ondo state, said that ” our party parades the best candidates, from Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima and other candidates across this state.

He noted that Tinubu ” has track records and experience to lead the country.

” Only candidates of the APC can deliver good governance to the people of the State and the country at large.

The governor, urged the people of the southern senatorial district of the state to vote for all the partys candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

The Governor also called on the people of Ondo South Senatorial District to elect Jimoh Ibrahim as the Senator representing the district.

According to him, the Senatorial candidate is well-equipped and prepared to provide quality representation for the people of the district.

Governor Akeredolu equally canvassed votes for the House of Representatives candidates of the party in the three Federal Constituencies in the Senatorial District and the House of Assembly candidates

The House of Representatives Candidates include: Prince Jimi Odimayo, Okitipupa/ Irele Federal Constituency; Donald Ojogo, Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency; and Hon. Festus Adefiranye, Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo/Odigbo Federal Constituency.

Equally, the House of Assembly Candidates are: Akinsuroju Nelson, Ile Oluji/Okeigbo Constituency; Ifabiyi Olatunji, Odigbo Constituency 1; Babatunde Fashonu Odigbo Constituency 2; Ogunlano Christopher , Irele Constituency; Ayebusiwa Chris

Okitipupa Constituency 1; Gbegudu Ololade

Okitipupa Constituency 2; Akinruntan Abayomi

Ilaje Constituency 1; Fayemi Olawumi

Ilaje Constituency 2 ; and Messiah Oluwatoyin Allen, Ese Odo Constituency

Governor Akeredolu also presented the Flag of the party to all the Candidates at the rally.

The Chairman of the party in the State, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, said the people of the district has demonstrated love by coming out in large number to attend the rally.

Adetimehin called on them to translate the love into votes on Election Day, noting that all candidates of the party should be voted for across the board.

Adetimehin also received over 2000 members of the People’s Democratic Party into the APC.

The decampees pledged to work for the victory of the APC in the coming elections.

The Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa said the administration of Governor Akeredolu has done well in the state, stressing that the people should vote en mass for APC in the forthcoming elections.

One of the leaders of the party in the South, Chief Olusola Oke vowed that the people will resist traitors and vote against them in the elections.

Oke assured Governor Akeredolu that the party in the Southern Senatorial district will return massive votes for the APC and its candidates.

The rally was also attended by the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Samuel Aderoboye; Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu; Members of the State executive council from the South; Local Government Chairmen from the South, Members of the Party’s State Working Committee; National Assembly members; and other stakeholders.