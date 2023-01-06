Tinubu

By Bashir Bello

KANO – The Presidential flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described the traditional institutions as a catalyst for development.

Tinubu who was represented by the APC Vice Presidential Candidate, Sen. Kashim Shettima, made the statement when he paid a homage to the Emirs of Gaya, Rano and Karaye in their palaces respectively to solicit for their prayers and support.

The Presidential Candidate was accompanied by the Kano State Deputy Governor and APC Governorship Candidate, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, APC Deputy National Chairman, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, State APC Chairman, Alh. Abdullahi Abbas, Senators, Members of the House of Representatives and other State Government Officials.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Hassan Musa Fagge, Tinubu said the traditional rulers have value and should be accorded respect for their role in community development.

The APC Presidential Flagbearer pledged to provide agricultural support farmers as well as enhance economic development, peace and security in the country.

He also sought for support towards ensuring the victory of Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna and Alh. Murtala Sule Garo for consolidation and continuity of development in the State.

Tinubu also commended the APC supporters in Kano for turning out enmass during the recent Presidential rally held in the State.

“I have never witnessed a mammoth crowd like that,” Tinubu said.

On his part the Deputy Governor and APC Gubernatorial Candidate, Dr. Nasiru Gawuna said the visit was to interact with the Emirs, he however assures that his administration will continue to maintain the dignity, respect and relate closely with the Emirate Councils in the State.

In their separate remarks the Emir’s of Gaya, Alh. Aliyu Ibrahim, that of Rano, Alh. Kabiru Muhammad Inuwa and Karaye Emir, Alh. Ibrahim Abubakar II thanked the Presidential Candidate for the visit and urged the electorates to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner during the general election perio