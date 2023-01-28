Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Olatunji Bello, has described the party’s presidential flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as an uncommon legend, and God’s unusual gift to Nigeria, whose type do not often come in generations.

Addressing the teeming mass of the Mainland Independent Network, a campaign group for the actualisation of Tinubu’s presidency, in Lagos, Bello urged progress-loving Nigerians to strive at all cost, to ensure that his uncommon endowments do not elude the nation.

Read Also: The new conspiracies against citizen Tinubu

He said particularly for the sake of the poor and the down-trodden, which has been the cornerstone of Tinubu’s political philosophy and age-long struggle over the years.

While commending the campaign group, he charged members to spare no effort towards a vigorous mobilisation of the electorate to the progressive cause of Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos.

Bello challenged them to also ensure that they obtain their PVC and turn out enmasse to vote, unlike the 2019 presidential election in which Lagos State recorded one of the lowest voters’ turn-out in the whole federation, despite its rating as having one of the highest concentration of registered voters in the federation.

This according to him, must certainly not repeat itself at this crucial time when progressive citizens of Nigeria and in Diaspora, desperately look up to Tinubu as the Messiah, divinely ordained to emancipate the poor and lift the nation to unprecedented heights in it’s annals of existence.

Membership of the group is drawn from various local governments of the state under the aegis of Mainland Independent Group (MIG) a socio-political pressure group based in Lagos, with Tunji Bello as patron.

Also speaking at the impressively well-attended meeting, leader and founder of MIG, Alhaji Ibrahim Alao Megida, seized the opportunity to express his immense appreciation to the patron of the group, Tunji Bello, not only for initiating the idea leading to the formation of the independent campaign network, but also for sparing no resources at his disposal in sustained and intensified assistance for the vigorous mobilisation thrust of the campaign group across the state.

Other speakers were Chief Abiodun Kaka, Abiodun Folajimi, an industrialist and economist, Dr Adetoun Adenuga, Senior lecturer at UNILAG, Imam Yahya Sulaiman, market men and women, and artisans

They all took turns to extol the virtues of Tinubu, and the immense financial support rendered by Tunji Bello in the massive mobilisation for the actualisation of his presidential vision.

They urged other progressive minded supporters of Tinubu, both in Lagos and across the federation, to emulate Tunji Bello’s worthy example in political mass mobilisation, in the onerous bid to make Tinubu’s victory realised, as politics is a game of numbers.