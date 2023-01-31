Delta State Governor Special Assistant on Media Mr. Ossai Success has asked the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress APC Bola Tinubu to step down.

Ossai said It is heartbroken listening to the Presidential Candidate of the APC addressing Nigerians at various campaigns.

According to Ossai, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu doesn’t have what it takes to lead Nigeria.

He noted that Tinubu has thousands of factors working against him already and instead of facing failure at the end of the election, he should step down, go home, and rest.

“At this stage of our nation where the country is collapsing under the All Progressive Congress APC, we need a prepared, experienced, and sound Nigerian whose antecedents are meaningful to the people of Nigeria to lead us as President.

“I think the APC made a big mistake by allowing him to be their flag bearer considering the fact that Nigerians are tired of hearing him speak.

“If you ask the people following him about their honest views regarding Tinubu as President, 95% of them will tell you they are just following him but won’t vote for him.

“If I am among Tinubu’s biological sons, I will humbly ask him to come back home and rest.

“As an individual, he has tried but the mental capacity to lead this country is not found in him unlike the Presidential Candidate of the PDP Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

“If Tinubu wins this election, just know that it was by rigging and Nigerians will definitely resist it. he said”.