By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The National Coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Media Support, Comrade Mahmud Muhammad yesterday met with hundreds of People Living With Disabilities (PLWDs) drawn from Kumshe and other communities in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The meeting focuses extensive discussions on how to canvass for their continuous support to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima as well as all APC candidates to cast their votes to the party from top to bottom in the forthcoming general elections.

According to Mohammed who spoke to newsmen after the meeting, he said, PLWDs in the state have resolved to rally around all the APC candidates, considering the numerous people-oriented projects executed by the former Governor Kashim Shettima who is the presidential running mate to Tinubu.

He said, “Kashim Shettima who held sway as governor of Borno state was the first Governor to appoint a disabled person, Mai

Mai Bukar Abatcha, the Emir of the blind persons in Borno State

as his Special Adviser on PLWDs, this is in addition to numerous supports his administration rendered towards bettering the lives of the vulnerable ones in the society.

“Likewise, when his predecessor, Professor Babagana Zulum came on board, he initiated monthly stipends which have been paid regularly to people with disabilities.

“And today, we had a meeting with most of them (PLWDs) who said, this is their payback time to rally around all APC candidates in the forthcoming general elections in the state.

” We are therefore very grateful to this set of vulnerable groups as they would never regret casting their votes to the APC.

” We have donated some little cash for them to their safe transportation back to their various destinations,” Mohammed stated.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Association of People Living with Disabilities, Borno state, Mohammed Bukar admitted that, their massive votes would go to the APC candidates in the state.