By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of Saturday, February 25th Presidential election, the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP said yesterday that its candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso is contesting to win and become the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja,the Spokesperson to the Kwankwaso/NNPP

Presidential Campaign Council, Ladipo Johnson has however described other Presidential candidates for next month’s election for the most exalted position in the land as pretenders, adding that supporters of these other candidates are working to sell what he described as “expired drugs” to a sick Nigeria.

In a statement titled, Is Kwankwaso still in the race? Is he running to win?, Johnson said, “These are the questions being bandied around by the supporters of those who have failed this country and who are still pretenders to the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The campaign of calumny is well orchestrated and comes from more than one political block! Ab initio, they initiated and carried rumours about Kwankwaso purportedly stepping down for their weak candidates. I pity these political jobbers as there probably is no easy way for them to sell their weak and ailing candidates who have passed their “sell-by dates”, to Nigerians! I make bold to say that these so-called candidates should be taken off the supermarket shelf (off the political space). They have cost us enough.

“Furthermore, these political jobbers are attempting to push their narrative by using pecuniary means to entice solitary NNPP or Kwankwasiyya members who then stage “decamping shows”, where they parade a few hired hands adorned with “new” red Kwankwasiyya caps which they symbolically remove or throw away. They then claim to have moved with hundreds of thousands or some have claimed, with millions of members! We saw these laughable shows by some nincompoops recently in Kano and Bauchi and I dare say, there will be more shows as the “expired” politicians become more desperate as we approach the election. These people are jokers and should be seen as such.

“Unfortunately, I have some bad news for these jobbers seeking to sell “expired drugs” to a sick Nigeria. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and the NNPP are contesting this election to the end. The RMK 2023 campaign is waxing stronger as we head into the last 30 days of the campaign. Our candidate has reached way over 400 plus local governments and is going into the only state he has not been to, to campaign in the coming days. We repeat that we have a clear strategic path to victory and that by God’s special grace, the NNPP and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso are going to win the election.

“As it is certain that these “expired” politicians will continue to seek to “buy” the loyalty and votes of Nigerians and will not desist from their underhand tactics, I must let it be known to Nigerians that the NNPP and Kwankwaso are contesting this election to win. Kwankwaso has the Competence, Capacity, and the Political Will to move Nigeria in the right direction. He will deliver on the people’s mandate.”