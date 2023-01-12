…. Says Structure Would Deliver 5M Votes

…. Announce 25 Vote Canvassers per polling unit

… Says PDP Would Be Past Tense in Taraba after 2023

By Femi Bolaji

The Grassroots Independent Campaign Council, GICC, of the All Progressive Congress, APC, has said its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima would win covincingly at the first ballot.

It also noted that despite their conviction of overwhelming victory at the poll, the council is ntensifying efforts to mobilise no fewer than five million votes from its structures across the grassroots.

Deputy National Cordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima GICC, Umar Ibrahim, spoke Thursday in Jalingo, Taraba state capital during the inauguration of the State’s GICC.

He announced that 25 vote canvassers from the GICC network would be assigned to each polling unit to ensure their candidate and Party win the hearts of electorates before election day.

He also said the huge human resources in its network across the state would work round the clock to ensure that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, does not retain power In Taraba state.

Earlier, The State Chairman of the APC, Ibrahim El-Sudi in his address charged the inaugurated members to spread the message of ‘Renewed Hope’ at the grassroots where majority of the votes come from.

He encouraged them to put in the work just like every other council in the campaign train of the party has been doing.

The State Coordinator of GICC, Amb. Hassan Jika Ardo, also charged the inaugurated members to brace up to deliver Taraba for the APC at all levels.