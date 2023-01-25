Kachikwu

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Dumebi Kachikwu has asked the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to withdraw from the presidential race, saying that he is “sick.”

This was as he begged APC and Tinubu’s family to counsel him on discontinuing his presidential race and ambition.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Kachikwu said: “I personally believe that President Buhari had some good intentions in mind when he ran for office but alas when his health failed, his government also failed. Today, the same APC that failed the Nigerian people monumentally with a sick president has presented another sick candidate to the Nigerian people.

“There is nothing wrong with being old or sick as we will all get old someday. We will also all get sick at some point or the other. What I do have a problem with, is a candidate with significant cognitive disabilities embarrassing my nation and making a mockery of the entire political process.

“Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu has no business being in this race or continuing this race. He has said it is his turn and I agree: it is his turn to do the honourable thing and withdraw from this race. I call on his family, his party, the APC and President Buhari to prevail on him to do the right thing.”

Kachikwu further called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to deliver to Nigerians, a free, fair and credible election.

He said, “I also call on INEC to wake up from their slumber. We can’t continue to be known as the nation that conducts sham elections. INEC can’t continue to pretend not to see the voter inducement that takes place at rallies all over the country.

“What of the primaries? Has anyone been indicted, sanctioned or punished? There is too much at stake in this election for Nigeria and Nigerians. An INEC that willfully disobeys court orders has already rigged the elections. Nigeria can’t afford another heartbreak.”

The ADC presidential candidate disclosed that challenges bedevilling the party have been resolved and that he was still interested in the presidential race.