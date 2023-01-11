By Dennis Agbo

PRESIDENTIAL Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Bola Tinubu has promised to resume Eastern corridor locomotive railways, extending it to Calabar, Anambra and other parts of the Eastern parts of Nigeria.

Tinubu also said that since European countries still use coal as sources of power and Energy, he will reinvent coal mining and usage, pledging that he would create an industrial hubs in the south east Nigeria.

He also said that he will develop two sea ports in Port Harcourt to accelerate business developments in the Eastern parts of Nigeria, just as he will also encourage agricultural activities if elected as president of Nigeria through the February 25 presidential poll.

Tinubu spoke in Enugu, on Wednesday, when he came for the state presidential campaign rally at Michael Okpara square in Enugu.

Among the APC Chieftains in attendance at the rally included Governors Dave Umahi of Ebonyi and Hope Uzodinma of Imo states. Others were Senator Andy Ubah, Chief Gbazuagu Nweke Gbazuagu, and the APC Governorship candidates of the party in south east states among other party members from the states.

Tinubu had earlier visited Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu at Chukwuemeke Odumegwu-Ojukwu’s Enugu residence, the traditional rulers in Enugu state who converged at the House of Chief in the state House of Assembly and also Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi at the state government house.

Spokesman of the Tinubu campaign council in the south east, Dr. Josef Onoh said that the rally was the first time an opposition political party in the state was able to shut down the coal city.

At the podium, Tinubu caricatured former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, both he accused of having squandered Nigeria treasury, but are now at loggerheads on who looted the country more than the other.

According to Tinubu: “We have to use what we have, we are still fighting for railway line across the country, to build our deep sea ports, to build our railway lines from Zungeru to Lagos, to Calabar, to Enugu; rail to evacuate our coals to fire our furnaces, to produce electricity and end estimated billing.

“We cannot just export yams and cassava only, we can become agro-processing center; we have 200 million people to feed and we’re not going to starve to death.

“Go and look at Lagos, it’s a state better than some countries. No Igbo man is troubled in Lagos, they have estates in Lagos, they make money there and bring to you down here. If you elect me as president, I will work with you. We can create industrial hub in Enugu, Imo, Ebonyi, Anambra and Abia states; deep sea ports, two in Port Harcourt. Enugu will become a industrial hub.”