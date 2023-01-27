.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu has pledged to address internal security challenges and return all Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) back to their ancestral homes, if elected.

Tinubu gave the assurance on Thursday in Makurdi during the party’s campaign rally.

He also reaffirmed his promise to establish a students loan scheme to provide funds for students in tertiary institutions and ensure quality and affordable education for Nigerian youths.

According to him, the foundation of the current hardship Nigerians are going through was laid during the years of misrule under the Peoples Democratic Party.

The National Chairman of APC, Sen. Abdulahi Adamu called for harmony within the party in Benue to ensure victory in the upcoming elections.

Adamu who was represented by his Deputy, Sen. Abubukar Kyari appealed for peaceful conduct of the polls nationwide.

Sen. George Akume, the APC Leader in Benue and Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, urged people of the state to vote massively for all the party’s candidates.

He said Tinubu has a great love for the Benue people and had shown concern for the plight and welfare of the people.

Mr Solomon Lalong, the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign, assured that if elected, the APC would prioritise the welfare of the Benue people.

He told labour unions and civil servants to weep no more, as the era of non payment of salaries was over.

“We will redeem the state of all hardship and relieve you of the burden”, Lalong said.

He also said that Tinubu has great concern over the killings in Benue and would put a stop to it, if elected.

The Governorship Candidate of APC, Rev. Fr Hyacinth Alia said the visit of Tinubu signalled the conclusion of campaigns in the state and urged the people to vote for the APC.

Alia assured that Tinubu has the capacity to bring transformation to Nigeria.

Mr Mike Msuaan, Director National Youth Mobilization, North Central, of Tinubu Campaign Organisation urged the youth to defend and protect their votes during the elections.

He also called on youths in Benue to shun vote buying and selling, as well as violence during the elections.

He assured that the APC would give priority to students’ welfare and youth empowerment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a mammoth crowd thronged the Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi, venue of the campaign rally, to register their support and solidarity for the APC presidential candidate.