The Delta State Governor’s Special Assistant on Media Mr. Ossai Success has asked the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress APC Bola Tinubu to stop lying about the development of Lagos State.

Ossai disclosed this in an interview with newsmen on in Asaba, noting that Lagos was already developing before Tinubu became governor and he made more money than the money spent on the development of Lagos State.

He said Tinubu is richer than Lagos because he has enslaved the people of Lagos.

“I am tired of hearing the lies being speculated by the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress APC Bola Tinubu that he built Lagos.

“That lies need to be stopped as soon as possible because Tinubu is used to lying to Nigerians.

“Lagos was already developing before Tinubu became governor and he made more money than the money spent on the development of Lagos State.”

“Lagosians are still suffering and complaining because of the Tinubu dictatorship in Lagos.

“The money spent on Lagos development is far lower than the internally generated revenue (IGR) annually.

“We are aware that Lagos state generates the highest internally generated revenue (IGR) annually amongst the 36 states in the country and According to the National Bureau of Statistics, Lagos’ IGR for the first half of 2021 was N267.23bn, far ahead of the Federal Capital Territory with N69.07bn and Rivers State with N57.32bn.

“That money alone can’t be compared to the developments in Lagos State which mean Tinubu hasn’t been fair to the people of Lagos State.”

“The truth be told, Tinubu never developed Lagos state.

“The major projects in Lagos that Tinubu is using to campaign are Federal government projects.

“Federal Government built the Second Mainland Bridge, rebuilt the Old Carter Bridge, built the Third Mainland Bridge, rebuilt Agege Motor Road, rebuilt Ikorodu Road, all the major roads connecting Island and Mainland,”