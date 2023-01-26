The Otun of Egbaland, High Chief Ganiyu Kola Egunjobi has urged electorate in Ogun State to vote en masse for All Progressive Congress, APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing the former Lagos governor as a “messiah”.

Egunjobi made the charge during Tinubu’s visit to Ogun State on Wednesday to woo voters, ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

Egunjobi, who doubles as Agege Local Government area of Lagos chairman, hit out at the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, açcusing the main opposition of being responsible for the country’s precarious situation.

He said Nigeria was in a wrong hand for 16 years under the PDP, alleging that the main opposition’s administrations were characterized by maladministration, incompetence and corruption.

“The country’s struggling state is the consequence of PDP’s sixteen years of misrule. On the opposition’s watch, Nigeria was in the woods; the economy was in comatose, with decaying infrastructure, and no finger was lifted to stem the ugly tide” the council boss declared, adding that President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressive Congress administration has been able to steady the country’s ship, and allegedly changed the narrative.

“The APC-led federal government under President Muhammadu Buhari has scored high marks in many ways, particularly infrastructure, with his signature rail transport project, and rice revolution. In Lagos, we just commissioned Rail Mass Transit Blue Line, an electric-powered rail infrastructure, which on full completion is expected to move more than 500,000 passengers daily.

“No doubt, we are still battling the hang-over of PDP’s sixteen years of misrule, so it would be foolhardy to elect the party again or Abubakar Atiku, one of the leading figures in the almost-two decades of PDP misgovernment.

“In about eighth years of APC we have made remarkable progress. It makes good sense to vote en masse for Tinubu, a messiah of a sort, who has a record of performance in both private and public sectors. His achievements in Lagos as governor and emeritus governor speak for itself.”