…says PDP squandered $16billion on electricity, Nigerians ‘ve no power

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Bola Tinubu has blamed the lingering fuel scarcity in the country on the years of misrule by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

He claimed that the PDP in its 16 years in power created the pathway for the scarcity by gaving Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, import licences to their friends who are now creating scarcity in the country.

Speaking at the APC presidential rally Thursday in Makurdi, the Benue state capital, Senator Tinubu also accused the PDP of squandering over $16billion on electricity yet Nigerians do not have power supply.

He assured that a voted for the APC in the coming elections would be a vote for progress in the country.

He said, “vote for your progress on February 25. I am assuring you all our students once you elect me we will establish students’ loan. We will not be bothered about the noise makers. We will give you education.

“Somebody reminded me about arrears of salaries. If you vote for APC your headache is gone. We will bring hope back to the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, that is the end of misery.

“We are not the same thing as the poverty development party. They developed poverty, they met good account. For 16 years they did not remember our gas pipelines. They are what I called yesterday, the saboteurs. They issued PMS and petroleum products licenses to themselves, to their supporters and to their sympathisers. They changed the course and they started creating queues.

They started blackmailing the government. We are saying PDP, enogh is enough.”

Continuing, the president candidate said “Atiku Abubakar claimed he made his money from transportation while serving in the customs. He didn’t know that it was an offence. The only thing you are allowed to do as a civil servant is farming. Then he was talking about bullion van this and bullion van that. Atiku does not understand the difference between civil sevice, farming and trading. Can you make that kind of person a president?

“You can see how you do not have electricity; they shared and chopped $16billion and they fought over it in Wuse market.”

Earlier, the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume who cautioned the people against wasting their votes on other political parties noted that Senator Bola Tinubu and his running mate were well experienced to govern Nigeria.

He said, “next month your PVCs should not be wasted. We are not going for experimentation; let’s go for experience people; vote the Tinubu/Shettima ticket, vote all APC candidates in the coming elections.”

Also, the governorship candidate of the APC in Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia urged the people of the state to vote the presidential candidate of the party “because we are sending them there to transform the country. They are the friends of Benue; we are in a deplorable state and they have promised to lift us up. On our part we have already finished campaigning in Benue state, we are only waiting for when we will be sworn in.”

Addressing the crowd, the Director General of the Campaign Council and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong also urged the people to vote APC assuring that the party would ensure that salary arrears would be a thing of the past in the state.

He said the party regretted giving Governor Samuel Ortom its ticket in 2015 promising that they would work hard to retrieve the mandate.