The Presidential Candidate of the APC, Sen. Bola Tinubu, has attributed the fuel scarcity rocking the country to the PDP.

Tinubu stated this during the party’s presidential rally on Thursday in Makurdi.

He disclosed that while PDP held sway for 16 years they issued to themselves Primium Motor Spirit (PMS) licences as well as to their supporters and sympathisers.

“They are now using it to create artificial scarcity with long queues in filling stations and are now blaming the Federal Government.

“We are saying to PDP that enough is enough,” Tinubu said.

He assured students that if he would be elected, he would establish students loan scheme, to give them sound education.

“God will help you. Vote for APC and your headache will be gone,” he said.

He further promised that he would give hope to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), stressing that APC was not like the PDP.

He also urged the people to support all APC candidates, emphasising that with them, hope was near and assured.

“The carrier of the message of hope in Benue is the governorship candidate of the party, Rev. Fr Hyacinth Alia.

“He brought hope and prayer. So, do not entertain any fear because Alia is going to be on the saddle. If you vote us you vote for your progress,” he said.

The Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Sen. George Akume, encouraged Benue people to vote massively for Tinubu because he was not a religious fanatic.

“While in the Senate, he supported Sen. Iyorchia Ayu to be Senate President against his Muslim brother.

“He also supported me to be Senate Minority Leader despite the fact that I and Ayu are Christians,” Akume said.

He further said that Tinubu had the capacity to reunite the country, stressing that he was not out for experiment because he had held leadership positions for long.

He reiterated that experiment was not in the party’s presidential candidate’s dictionary, adding that the people should not waste their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) on any other political party.

He also encouraged the people to vote all APC National Assembly candidates because Tinubu needed them.

“You should also vote for our goverborship candidate and all the state assembly candidates.

“If you vote for APC you will not regret. You will continue to laugh and laugh,” the minister said.

Alia urged the people to vote for Tinubu and his running mate, Sen. Kassim Shettima, stating that they were great people.

He stated that they had the capacity to transform the country and state.

“We are in a deplorable state. They will lift us up if we vote for them,” Alia said.

The Director-General (DG), APC Presidential Campaign Council, Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, said that a vote for APC meant a vote to end non payment of salaries.

“Workers will smile like Plateau Civil Servants smile every month.

“We will recover our stolen mandate in Benue and there will be no more killings in the state,” Lalong said. (NAN)