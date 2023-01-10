.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has met with governors of the party as well as some members of its Presidential Campaign Council PCC.

Equally at the meeting which was held late Monday and ended in the early hours of Tuesday was his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Although details of the meeting were not made available, Vanguard gathered that it was part of the campaign’s strategy review engagements.

Vanguard gathered that apart from the issue of crisis in some state chapters of the party, the non-participation of some party bigwigs in its presidential campaigns were some of the issues raised at the meeting.

“The meeting was essentially a review of what we have been doing and of course, the way forward.

“We discussed the remaining activities in the campaign timetable, state of he states and the absence of some party bigwigs from the campaign train.

“It was resolved that we should all join hands together and work towards delivering Asiwaju as Nigeria’s next president”, said a source privy to the meeting.

Another source at the meeting said; “Our Presidential candidate used the meeting to appreciate all the governors, especially in states where the campaign had already taken place and pleaded for their continued support as the electioneering hots up ahead of the general election.

“The meeting also discussed the next phase of the campaign activities, bearing in mind that February 25 presidential election date is some weeks ahead.

“Areas and activities the campaign council will have to re-jig were also identified and concluded upon.”

Some of those in attendance were the presidential candidate, his running mate, the Chairman of PGF and Governors of Kebbi State, Abubakar Bagudu, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar(Jigawa), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Bello Mohammed Matawalle (Zamfara), David Umahi (Ebonyi) and AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara).

The Presidential Campaign Council also had its Deputy Director-General (Operations), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Deputy Director-General (Admin) Hadiza Bala Usman and the Secretary, James Abiodun Faleke in attendance.