By Dapo Akinrefon

The Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, CGCC, Pastor Tunde Bakare, on Sunday, declared that those playing bad politics in Nigeria will meet their doom.

He also urged Nigerians not to ignore the God factor during the general elections, saying the country will experience a new chapter.

He also warned Nigerians to avoid political merchants and vote buyers during the general elections.

He, however, expressed worry that the general elections has put Nigeria at a crossroads over the choice of a president.

The cleric said these during a the state of the nation broadcast, themed ‘Bridging the gap between politics and governance’, at the CGCC Auditorium, Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, Ikeja.

Bakare said whichever choice Nigerians make at the polls, the country will still remain fragile.

“In 2023, we must avoid political political merchants and vote buyers.

“Everyone practicing bad politics in Nigeria, your time is up.

“We cannot ignore the God factor and if you think everything is closed, there will be a new chapter,” he added.