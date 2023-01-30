The Delta Central Senatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Olorogun Ede Dafinone yesterday tasked party supporters in the state to get to work insisting the time to start the liberation from the failed Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, led State Government is now.

Speaking to a crowd of over 500 decampees who dumped the PDP for APC in Eko Amukpe in Sapele Local Government Area of the State, Dafinone reminded the people that their desire for change should lead them to vote for APC in the coming elections, noting that there had never been a better opportunity.

“You have come to the right party, a party where our mission is to liberate Deltans and take the state to another level, here we don’t segregate, you must be ready to work for the party so that we can achieve our goal, and the time is now”

He promised to bring development to the district emulating the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege in attracting people-oriented projects to the area.

“You all know what Omo-Agege has done, the projects across the Senatorial district and beyond is visible, the passion to have a new Delta State and improve our living standards in terms of education, health, good road and agricultural development, and so on, and you all know that is my aim too

“We also assure you that you won’t be neglected nor treated badly and as you all know development in terms of projects, both capital and human will certainly come to you” Dafinone added.

Comrade Johnson Abuto, the Eko youth chairman who led the hundreds of decampees to the venue said they were decamping from the PDP after many years of labouring for the party without anything to show for it, “not one project or position that is why we are saying please do not forsake us, we have heard of Omo-Agege and his projects and we want to be carried along too”

The Ward to Ward campaign also saw the team visiting Ewu Ward 1 and 2 in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the State.