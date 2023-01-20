By Dennis Agbo

The Labour Party, LP, House of Representatives candidate for Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency, Prof Paul Nnamchi has said that time has expired for politicians who have never done well with their mandates.

Nnamchi stated that professionals such as himself have volunteered to assume leadership because of the vacuum created over the years by people who by error strayed into the political arena without preconceived strategy on how to resolve the nation’s mirage of problems.

Nnamchi disclosed that as a Professor of Bio Medical Sciences at University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN, he attracted and extended over 250 million pounds grant to the Enugu State University of Science and Technology, ESUT, hence he would perform well if elected into the.

He therefore urged Nigerians to vote for the candidates of Labour Party in this February and March general elections, stating that apart from the sterling qualities of the Presidential Candidate of the party, Mr Peter Obi, every other candidate of the party contesting for other elective positions posses the qualities to serve and are determined to be partners in enthroning good leadership in the country.

Addressing constituents at Thinkers Corner and Thinkers Corner Extension in Enugu East local government area, yesterday, Nnamchi lamented the worsening Socio political and economic state of Nigeria at the moment and assured that Labour Party candidates posses the experience and are determined to offer the credible alternative in governance, quite different from orchestrated bad governance enthroned in the country by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC-led administrations, respectively.

“The notion that Politics is for the never do wells is wrong, because Professionals and men with proven integrity must join in rewriting the wrongs so as to achieve success. I sacrificed my lucrative jobs abroad to return and join the political terrain, so that we can all join hands with other politicians of repute, mostly found in the Labour party, to revitalise the Nigeria’s ailing economy.

“Labour party is a movement and more of a mega party that can change the ugly state of our economy with Mr Peter Obi as president. I therefore plead with Nigerians to vote for Mr Peter Obi as next President of the country and other candidates of Labour party in the 2023 general elections, so that collectively we can rescue the country from bad leadership,” Nnamchi pleaded.

The Enugu East local government chairman of Labour party. Elder Nomeh, also pleaded with the Enugu state electorates to vote for the governorship candidate of the party in Enugu state, Mr. Chijioke Edeoga and the state House of Assembly candidates of the party, in the March 11 election.