By Ekanpou Enewaridideke

A PLEA TO OYANBOU

Dear Oyanbou,the writer wilts like wilted flowers,vision lost,without stories

I have come today because the writer does not want to wilt.

Give me your stories.

Don’t let the writer’s river run dry.

Please let me have your stories and tell your stories in the world

Dear Oyanbou,I am here to collect your stories and tell my stories like a flowing river

This is the writer home to his own roots

Do not therefore deny me my own roots

I know I have been away from you for too long

I have repented and now back to you

Dear Oyanbou,do not look at me with bad eyes

Please grant my wish and let my trade boom

That ritual of re-entry has just been performed.

The teethered goat singing ‘Enbeee enbeee’ sings no more.

I now know the powers of Oyanbou…

A THOUGHT FOR THE BELIEVER

Crumbled before the cosmic is any force that goes against the natural course.

Always for the believer is a safe course.

No force can tamper with the natural laws, or be disabled!

No force stands the radiance of the sun,

Not even the radiance of the moon.

Radially protected is the true believer.

The true believer has nothing to lose or fear.

A walk on the cosmic path is enough for the radial benediction of fortification.

That the believer is at peace with every force is no entrapment enablement if that was how your thought journeyed!

Behind the believer is the fortification law of the cosmic that forms the base of every believer

To ashes now burn your negative vibrations,away from Phoenix fortification…

Ever unassailable is the true believer…

And so dead is your evil device right from conception…

A greater power dwells in the believer

The mind lives forever that bows to the natural compartments

And so it is with every believer on the path.