The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Abdul-Azeez Adediran also known as Jandor has described thuggery as a tool in the hands of the reigning All Progressives Congress, APC-led government in the state.

Jandor, in an interview on Arise TV’s The Morning Show, gave insight into how he plans to curb thuggery in Lagos state.

He said, “We can convert them to tools, but very positive and useful ones, and see how much of them we can quickly rehabilitate.

“If the government of Lagos wants all those nonsense to stop it will stop, but you know why, they are part of their (APC) structure. They are already embedded in government political structure by making sure they are the ones operating the Parks and Garages that belong to the government,” he added.

Meanwhile, has promised to convert street louts popularly known as ‘area boys’ in the state into positive tools.

Jandor made this promise during ThePlatform debate for Lagos governorship candidates on Sunday.

He said doing this will help to improve security around corridors where there are garages and the whole state at large.

“I have said it repeatedly; I can convert them (area boys) to be tools but positive ones for that matter, especially the ones we handed our motor parks to in the name of the garage. You will observe that whenever there is traffic in that corridor you will see people going to rob our people within that corridor.

“So, I will say to whoever is in charge of that garage that the day I see anybody robbing people in this corridor that is the day I am going to take the garage away from you. You will see that they will sit up because they are making money in that garage, they wouldn’t want to lose that. That is one tool we can convert them to,” Jandor said during ThePlatform debate for Lagos governorship candidates on Sunday.

The PDP candidate also said that he will introduce what he called intelligentsia community policing. He said that this will help the government to get information from people from every corner of the state and take action on them to prevent security breakdowns.

He added in other to ensure that this idea works, he will ensure to build trust with the people to assure them that whatever information they provide to the government will be acted upon.

Jandor noted that the best way to tackle insecurity in the state is to go preventive against running after the criminals when crimes happen. He added that with the right information at the right time, the government can always step in to prevent any form of insecurity.

On transportation and traffic gridlock issues in the state, The PDP governorship candidate noted that what government needs to do is look at how to reduce the suffering of the people.

“I’ve used the Third Mainland Bridge as an example, of course, we have more vehicular movement from the mainland to the island every morning and on the left, …expanse land, the solution is staring you in the face, what I will do is to build a park and ride in that place.

“If you’re coming from the Mainland and going to the Island, you can park your vehicles there, very secure. All I need to do is to invite the private sector to give me something like that. By now, we should even be talking about the Fifth Mainland Bridge,” he said.

said some of the areas where there are traffic bottlenecks don’t require infrastructural renewal but require the government’s will.

He said that many intersections that witness constant traffic jams only need to be cleared and traffic will flow freely, adding that all the intersections in Lekki-Epe Expressway need to have flyovers and that he will do it if elected the governor.