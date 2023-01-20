.

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Kano State Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Tsanyawa, yesterday, confirmed the outbreak of the deadly Diphtheria disease, which is reported to have killed no fewer than 25 persons in the state.

Symptoms of the killer disease include sore throat, cough, drooling of saliva, change of voice, neck swelling, abnormal breathing, fever or mouth odour, among others.

The commissioner, who confirmed the outbreak, said the state emergency preparedness committee was currently at a meeting with a view to evaluating the casualty figures, reviewing the data and measures to address the situation.

Tsanyawa said at present, the state rapid response team had been reactivated and indexed an action plan to check the spread of the deadly disease in the state.

“Right now, we have presented a budget for this to the government and it has been approved,” he said.

He said the low routine immunisation attributed to the spread of the disease was due to the hard-to-be-reached areas in the state.

He noted, however, that the state was strengthening its routine immunization.

Tsanyawa said apart from the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital designated as an isolation centre, other isolation centres would be created to check the spread of the disease.

He said: “Although we used Yargaya for COVID-19 isolation, we have set the place aside for the isolation of diphtheria infection also.

“We also have three cases of LASSA fever in the state now with the index case from Taraba.

“The people should not panic but if they notice any unusual fever, should immediately visit the hospital.