By Efe Onodjae

An accident that occurred at the new tollgate between Ijebu-Ode and Epe, involving a truck that rammed into a nearby car wash and later fell into the ditch has claimed three lives.

This was confirmed on LASTMA’s official Twitter handle in the late hours of Monday.

The report released on the Twitter handle reads, “A serious accident at the new Toll Gate between Ijebu-Ode and Epe involving a Dangote Truck coming from Ijebu-Ode who rammed at a nearby car wash and later fell into the ditch.

“The 3 people involved have been confirmed dead as officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and other agencies are on ground doing the needful”