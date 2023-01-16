By Adegboyega Adeleye

Chelsea has finally completed the signing of Ukraine superstar forward, Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk in a deal worth up to £89m.

The 22-year-old left-winger admits he is excited about the move, saying Chelsea are ‘a huge club, in a fantastic league and the deal is an attractive project for him at this stage in his career.

Mudyrk has put pen to paper on an eight-and-a-half-year contract with the Blues for 70m euros (£62m), plus a further 30m euros (£27m) in bonuses.

Mudryk, who can play either in a wide position or as a forward, has elected to wear the number 15 shirt for the remainder of the season and will hope to make his Chelsea debut against Liverpool next weekend.

Mudryk, who has scored seven goals and made seven assists in 12 league appearances for Shakhtar this season said ‘I’m so happy to sign for Chelsea,’ after he completed his move to the London side.

‘This is a huge club, in a fantastic league and it is a very attractive project for me at this stage of my career. I’m excited to meet my new team-mates and I’m looking forward to working and learning under Graham Potter and his staff,’ he continued.

Mudryk was at Stamford Bridge to watch Chelsea secure a 1-0 win against Crystal Palace on Sunday in the Premier League. He was unveiled at halftime, in front of the fans after the club announced the signing.

Chelsea are desperate to improve their attacking output having only scored 21 goals in 18 Premier League games this season.

Club chairman Boehly and co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali said: “We are delighted to welcome Mykhailo to Chelsea.

“He’s a hugely exciting talent who we believe will be a terrific addition to our squad both now and in the years to come. He will add further depth to our attack and we know he’ll get a very warm welcome to London.”

Chelsea head coach, Graham Potter said, “He is a young player with exciting quality in the final third. He is very fast and direct and I think the crowd will like him,”

He is Chelsea’s fifth signing of the January transfer window following the arrival of Joao Felix on a loan deal from Atletico Madrid, plus the permanent signings of Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana and Andrey Santos.

Chelsea have spent more than £400m on transfers since a consortium led by American businessman Todd Boehly took control of the club in May 2022.