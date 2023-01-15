.

By Anayo Okoli, ENUGU

THE primate, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Dr Henry Ndukuba has decried the situation of things in Nigeria and lamented that Nigeria has fallen apart and the centre can no longer hold.

Ndukuba blamed the ugly situation of things on the political leaders whom he accused of compromising the things to be done to make Nigeria better for themselves or sectional interests.

Their actions, he regretted, have made Nigeria ungovernable in terms of insecurity, hunger, poverty and many other things that have gone wrong.

Speaking in Enugu, Saturday, on the sideline of the dedication of a Dental/Ear/Throat Department at Good shepherd Specialist Hospital, owned by the Anglican Diocese of Enugu, the Primate called on Nigerians to use the opportunity presented by next month’s elections to make positive changes and correct the wrongs in the country.

“Every Nigerian is aware of something: that, things have fallen apart, it is clear that the centre cannot hold because those leading us politically now, have in one way or the other compromised the things that need to be done for their selfish or sectional interests. And because of that Nigeria has become ungovernable in terms of insecurity, hunger, poverty and all sorts of things that have gone wrong.

“Even in the appointment of those who take care of the different sectors of the economy and the government, we talk of security, economy, education, water resources, name it, you see the same group of people, but this is a nation of multi-ethnic, multi-linguistic, multi-cultural and multi-religious, and yet a section of this nation has hijacked everything and it is the same people that will cry wolf tomorrow when other people do the same.

“I think, do unto others as you will like them do unto you is a very wonderful principle both with the scriptures and in relating with one another”, Ndukuba said.

Lamenting the present situation of things in the country, the Anglican Primate said: “The way things have gone has not been for the good of the citizens of this nation. Those in authority may have done their best, but in some cases, they have lacked the political will to take the stand they should have taken in other to make the thing work.

“And where there is no justice, there can never be peace. While some sections are oppressed, others are enjoying it, and that is what we have suffered so far. If you have not liked the way things have been going, and you know that things can be better, this is the time every one of us as citizens of Nigeria must get involved.

“Thank God for this opportunity for us to use the printing of our thumbs to change the Government. We want to urge people, every citizen, to go and collect your PVC and not sell your PVC; on the 25th of February go out and vote for leaders that will be mindful of our plights, of our suffering. Vote for credible people who will govern us. We are not voting for any party, we are voting for people who can stand for the people no matter the party, vote for people not party”, Ndukuba admonished.

He also advised the electoral body, INEC to conduct credible elections next month and not play with the future of the citizens of the country.

“And we are calling on INEC to make sure that this election is free and credible and should be handled in such a way that there will be fairness to all and the records will not be tampered with in any way. Let the right things be done. We are demanding that none of the key INEC officers should be changed till this election is done and finished”.