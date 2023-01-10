By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A renowned cleric, Samson Oluwamodede, has warned against postponing the 2023 general elections.

Oluwamodede, said that shifting the election might lead to ” chaos and unrest in the country.

According to him ” what we need in Nigeria now is peace, this is a critical time.

The popular cleric, who also doubles as General Overseer of the Prayer Centre Church of God (PCCG), said that ” If they postponed it, something may happen. I repeat, something unbearable may happen.

Oluwamodede added that “we don’t want them to postpone it. We don’t want crisis. We don’t want chaos. Let there be peace in Nigeria.”