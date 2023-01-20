By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari said yesterday there could be no development without peace, as both complement each other.

He stated this at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, while granting audience to the Director General of Arab Bank for Economic Development, Dr Sid Ould Tah.

The President, who on Tuesday in Nouakchott, Mauritania, received an award for strengthening of peace in Africa from the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum, said the work of the Arab Bank for Economic Development “is very critical, and, indeed, a major catalyst and tool for achieving our overall objective as leaders on the continent.”

Lauding the bank for its investment in Nigeria, Buhari pointed at the strides in the agricultural sector regarding food security systems, capacity building, and integrated infrastructure project.

He said the key focus of the current administration had been security, economy, and anti-corruption, noting that they were critical “towards achieving our overall development objective not just as a country, but more importantly as a continent.”

President Buhari observed that the issues affecting one nation also affect others, adding that this had been clearly demonstrated in the fight against the tyranny of terrorists that had spread across the entire West African, and beginning to emerge in sister countries in some parts of East and Central Africa.

headquarters, thanked the President for ensuring improvement of security in the North East. “We now get grants for livestock farming, gum Arabic production, infrastructure, and I believe Nigeria will still have more opportunities from the Arab Bank for Economic Development,” he said.

Dr Ould Tah congratulated President Buhari for his award on peace strengthening, saying it was a testimony to his efforts in promoting amity in Nigeria and Africa.

He said the bank had a strong relationship with Nigeria, and would love to do more in the areas of wheat cultivation, gum Arabic, veterinary support services, women and youth development, among others.